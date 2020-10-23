 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Fire erupts after explosion at Iranian petrochemicals plant (VIDEO)

23 Oct, 2020 15:37
Get short URL
Fire erupts after explosion at Iranian petrochemicals plant (VIDEO)
© Twitter / @MarioLeb79
An explosion caused a blaze at a petrochemicals plant in southwestern Iran on Friday, according to state media. The country has been plagued by accidents at industrial facilities in recent months.

The fire broke out at the aromatics unit of a petrochemical plant in the port city of Bandar Mahshahr, state broadcaster IRIB reported.

Firefighters from the plant as well as regional fire teams were called to the site and managed to contain the blaze. There were no fatalities or injuries as a result of the incident, it added.

Social media users have been sharing footage, purportedly taken at the plant, showing a huge plume of thick black smoke pouring out from it.

Several blasts and fires have been reported at various facilities across Iran in recent months, causing a number of fatalities as well as extensive destruction.

Earlier this month, a worker died in an explosion an industrial area in central Isfahan province.

Also on rt.com At least 3 killed as gas explosion flattens building near marketplace in Iran

In July, a major blast rocked Iran's largest uranium enrichment facility in the city of Natanz. However, the authorities said there were no casualties or leaks of radioactive materials. Several days before that, 19 people were killed in an explosion at a medical facility in the capital Tehran.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies