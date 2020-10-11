 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
At least 3 killed as gas explosion flattens building near marketplace in Iran

11 Oct, 2020 08:32
FILE PHOTO: Firefighters in Iran. August 2020. © WANA / Reuters
An explosion from a gas leak has brought down a two-story residential building close to a packed marketplace in the city of Ahvaz in southwestern Iran.

Ebrahim Ghanbari, the head of the local fire department, told Iranian media that rescue teams were looking for survivors under the rubble.

So far, three people have been confirmed dead, and six were injured.

Ghanbari said that residents, as well as merchants and shoppers at the market, were among the victims.

A gas leak triggered an explosion followed by a large fire inside a clinic in Tehran in June, killing 19 people and injuring 14.

