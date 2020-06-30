Huge explosion rocks Iranian capital Tehran (VIDEOS)
Iran’s ISNA news agency published footage of clouds of smoke over the scene, while other online videos which purport to have captured the incident showed a descending whirl of sparks and a major fire.
The emergency services later said the incident was likely caused by an explosion of a gas cylinder used to store liquefied gas.
Twitter users said that the explosion happened near Tajrish Square, one of the busiest areas of the capital.
#BreakingNews Footage allegedly shows an explosion somewhere close to Tajrish square, north of #Tehran#Iran. The cause of the explosion is still unknown. pic.twitter.com/ejiG0ZOLNi— Nafiseh Kohnavard (@nafisehkBBC) June 30, 2020
Another view from tonight’s #explosion in the north #Iran|ian capital #Tehranpic.twitter.com/I30msUJLjB— Hossein Ghazanfari (@TehranDC) June 30, 2020
شنیده شدن صدای انفجار در شمال تهراندر اثر این انفجار که در حال حاضر منشأ نامشخصی دارد، در منطقه تجریش دودی به هوا بلند شده است pic.twitter.com/xSy4f9rdlE— خبرگزاری ایسنا (@isna_farsi) June 30, 2020
Last week, a blast took place near a military site outside Tehran, with the Defense Ministry saying it was caused by a leak at a gas storage facility.
