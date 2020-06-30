 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Huge explosion rocks Iranian capital Tehran (VIDEOS)

30 Jun, 2020 17:30
© Twitter / @Amirmansour77
A serious fire has been reported at a medical clinic in northern Tehran, with locals posting footage of an explosion at the site and images of thick, black smoke. Three people have been injured, officials said.

Iran’s ISNA news agency published footage of clouds of smoke over the scene, while other online videos which purport to have captured the incident showed a descending whirl of sparks and a major fire. 

The emergency services later said the incident was likely caused by an explosion of a gas cylinder used to store liquefied gas.

Twitter users said that the explosion happened near Tajrish Square, one of the busiest areas of the capital.

 

Last week, a blast took place near a military site outside Tehran, with the Defense Ministry saying it was caused by a leak at a gas storage facility.

