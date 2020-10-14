 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

At least 15 killed, scores displaced as worst rains in 100 YEARS hit India’s Hyderabad (VIDEOS)

14 Oct, 2020 16:40
Get short URL
At least 15 killed, scores displaced as worst rains in 100 YEARS hit India’s Hyderabad (VIDEOS)
Residents wade through a waterlogged alley after heavy rainfall in Hyderabad. © Reuters / Vinod Babu
Torrential rains have paralyzed daily life in the capital of India’s southern Telangana state, Hyderabad, causing a number of fatalities amid severe flooding and destruction. Neighboring Andhra Pradesh has also been hit hard.

Hyderabad, populated by over 6.8 million people and home to some of the country’s major IT companies, has seen more than 25 cm (nearly 10 inches) of rainfall over the past 24 hours, according to authorities.

The downpour is the heaviest rainfall witnessed in the city in the last 100 years, experts said.

It has led to flooding in many parts of the capital, making main roads unusable and causing chaos.

At least 15 people lost their lives in Hyderabad, with several more fatalities reported in other parts of Telangana state. In neighboring Andhra Pradesh state, at least 10 people have died due to the heavy rains, according to local media reports.

On Tuesday night and throughout Wednesday, locals posted videos showing flooded streets and their waterlogged homes. Amid the deluge, a wall collapsed in the capital, with boulders crashing down on residential homes. That incident left nine people dead, including a two-month-old child.

Meanwhile, rescue operations are being carried out both in the city and surrounding areas, with the army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) jointly participating in evacuation efforts.

The city authorities declared a holiday on Wednesday and Thursday, urging residents to stay indoors to avoid further casualties, as more rain is expected in the state over the next two days.

Outside the city, the foul weather caused serious damage to rice paddies, to corn and cotton fields, as well as to other crops.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of India Ram Nath Kovind have tweeted their support to residents of the devastated city and to local authorities.

Heavy rains often lead to the collapse of buildings and other structures in India’s major cities, where infrastructure remains in dire need of upgrading, especially in low-income areas.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies