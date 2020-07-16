4 killed, dozens trapped in rubble as 2 buildings collapse in India's Mumbai (VIDEOS)

A search for survivors is underway in India's financial capital of Mumbai after two buildings collapsed amid heavy rainfall, killing at least four people and trapping dozens more under the debris.

The first collapse occurred at around noon in the city's Fort area, where part of a six-story building went down. At least two people were killed in that incident and two others critically injured, ZeeNews reported.

Mumbai: A portion of Bhanushali building, an old 6-storey premises on Mint Road caved in today (Level-3 House Collapse).Acc to Police & public, some people remain stranded inside while some other may be trapped under debris. Search operation is in progress pic.twitter.com/DJt1MUwFm4 — Prasar Bharati News Services (@PBNS_India) July 16, 2020

The property was undergoing repairs and was supposed to have been vacated, but some residents kept living there despite the eviction notice, local media reported.

4 fire engines, 1 rescue van & ambulance have been deployed to carry out the operation.#AtMumbaisService#MyBMCUpdateshttps://t.co/mlrCZddkTrpic.twitter.com/PhfpOYTIHI — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 16, 2020

“People are trapped under the debris and some are stranded inside the remaining portion of the affected building,” the Mumbai Fire Brigade's Chief Officer Prabhat Rahangdale said.

BREAKING: Half portion of Bhanushali Building near GPO, Fort collapsed. Search operation for trapped residents underway pic.twitter.com/JfDqHfplVl — Mumbai Mirror (@MumbaiMirror) July 16, 2020

Eight fire engines, two rescue vans and 10 ambulances have been deployed to the site to search for survivors.

Mumbai Fire Brigade team conducting search and rescue operation in full swing at Fort building collapse site. #mumbai#BuildingCollapse#fortpic.twitter.com/EDKZZF0yQz — Abhishek Bhate (@BhateAbhishek) July 16, 2020

Earlier in the day, a three-story building collapsed in the Malad suburb of Mumbai, killing two people and trapping many others. A rescue operation saw 15 people extracted from the rubble. They were sent to hospital, with most being discharged later.

Mumbai has been deluged with heavy rain for several days. By Thursday, the city's rainfall for July had reached 1,024mm – a fifth higher than the monthly average.

Also on rt.com Gruesome scenes in Indian village after major toxic gas leak kills at least 9, scores hospitalized (GRAPHIC PHOTOS & VIDEO)

Building collapses aren't a rare occurrence in India's second largest city during the monsoon season, as its infrastructure remains in dire need of upgrades, especially in low-income areas.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!