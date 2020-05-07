 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Panic in Indian village after major toxic gas leak kills at least 5, dozens hospitalized (GRAPHIC PHOTOS & VIDEO)

7 May, 2020 03:44
The LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam. ©  Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation / Srijana Gummalla
A significant gas leak at a chemical plant in India has killed several villagers and put some 170 in the hospital, with victims complaining of breathing difficulties. Panic has spread among fears the death toll could grow.

Two elderly residents and a seven-year-old girl have reportedly perished in the gas leak, which emitted from the LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam in the eastern state of Andhra Pradesh early on Thursday morning, according to local reports. The gas, believed to be Styrene, is highly toxic when inhaled in high enough concentrations. There have been conflicting reports as to the number of victims, which continues to rise. AFP reported that the accident claimed the lives of at least 5 people, citing police, while Reuters, citing sources, put the death toll at 6.

“People have passed out after inhaling the gas. Even our [police personnel] eyes are still burning and we feel nauseous,” Gopalapatnam Sub-Inspector Venkat Rao told the local media.

The aftermath of the leak was captured in photos and videos that have circulated on social media, some of them highly graphic, showing a number of victims laying on the ground apparently struggling to breathe. It is unclear whether they are merely unconscious or succumbed to the gas.

Up to 170 people have already been admitted to nearby hospitals, while an unspecified number were brought to private hospitals in Gopalapuram, local media reported, adding that between 1,500 and 2,000 beds had been prepared in total. A municipal official also took to Twitter on Thursday morning saying the leak occurred around 2:30am, and that “hundreds” had either fallen unconscious or experienced trouble breathing after inhaling the toxic chemical. Some victims also developed headaches, bouts of vomiting and a burning sensation in their eyes.

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) issued a warning for residents, stating “There is gas leakage identified at LG Polymers ... Requesting citizens around these locations not to come out of houses for the sake of safety precautions.” The GVMC also advised locals to use a “wet mask” or cloth to avoid inhaling the gas.

The exact cause of the leak has yet to be determined, but rescue teams have been deployed to the area to assist residents.

