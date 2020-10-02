North Korea’s Kim Jong-un sends ‘warm greetings’ and hopes Trump & first lady recover from Covid-19 ‘as soon as possible’

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has sent a “warm greeting” to US President Donald Trump and the first lady upon learning they contracted the coronavirus, wishing them a speedy recovery.

Kim “offered his sympathy to the president and the first lady” following their diagnoses, the state-run Korean Central News Agency reported on Friday, adding that he “sincerely hopes they would recover as soon as possible” and that the two would “surely overcome it.”

#BREAKING North Korean leader Kim Jong Un tells #PresidentTrump he hopes he'll recover 'as soon as possible': KCNA pic.twitter.com/K60ZgHxLSw — AFP news agency (@AFP) October 2, 2020

Trump announced that he had tested positive for the potentially lethal virus in the early hours of Friday morning and has since been moved to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in the nation’s capital, where he will remain for several days “out of an abundance of caution,” according to the White House. The president has shown “mild symptoms,” including fatigue and reportedly a fever, and has been administered a cocktail of antibodies and therapeutics, including zinc, vitamin D and famotidine.

Also on rt.com ‘I think I’m doing very well’ Trump tweets in first appearance since Covid-19 diagnosis

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!