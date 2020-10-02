‘I think I’m doing very well’ Trump tweets in first appearance since Covid-19 diagnosis

US President Donald Trump released a short video on Twitter, for the first time since testing positive for the coronavirus, as he left the White House for the presidential suite at the Walter Reed military hospital.

“I want to thank everybody for the tremendous support,” he said in the 18-second video, in which he did not sound congested.

I think I’m doing very well, but we’re going to make sure that things work out

“The first lady is doing very well,” he added. “Thank you very much, I appreciate it. I will never forget.”

It was Trump’s first tweet since the announcement, some 18 hours ago, that both he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the virus. It was posted while the president was in the air on board Marine One, headed for the Water Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

Despite rumors about his condition circulating on social media and certain cable channels, Trump walked to the helicopter on the South Lawn unassisted, waving and giving the "thumbs-up" gestures to the press pool. He did not take any questions.

The move to Walter Reed was made out of “an abundance of caution,” according to White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany. Earlier in the day, the president’s physician Commander Sean P. Conley said that Trump was feeling “fatigued but in good spirits,” and said he had been treated with an experimental antibody cocktail, along with supplements that included vitamin D and zinc.

Trump will be working from the presidential suite at Walter Reed for the “next few days” while doctors monitor his condition, McEnany said. The first lady, who is experiencing “mild symptoms,” remained at the White House residence.

