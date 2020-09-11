 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Moment of devastating gas explosion caught on VIDEO in China

11 Sep, 2020 08:07
Get short URL
Moment of devastating gas explosion caught on VIDEO in China
© Twitter / @Frontlinestory; @rahulrajnews
Three people were reportedly injured in a large gas explosion outside a hotel in China’s tourist hotspot of Zhuhai. Chinese media shared videos of the exact moment of the blast.

The incident reportedly occurred at a small local restaurant on Friday morning. A fire broke out at the establishment, which apparently caused the gas cylinders that were used to cook food to overheat and explode.

The massive blast was caught on video from several angles. People had already evacuated the building when the gas cylinders went off, but three gawkers who gathered to observe the blaze were injured and required hospitalization.

The fire quickly spread across the building after the explosion, and 11 fire engines and 55 firefighters were called to the scene. The blaze was eventually extinguished, but it caused serious damage to surrounding shops and residential buildings. The videos show smoke coming from several retail outlets in the building, and the street outside littered with broken glass and other debris.

Zhuhai in southern Guangdong Province is popular with tourists due to its vicinity to Macao, which is known as China’s Las Vegas. Due to cheaper prices, gamblers book hotels in the city while visiting Macao’s casinos.

Also on rt.com MASSIVE explosion shakes outskirts of Jordanian capital (VIDEO)

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies