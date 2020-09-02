 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
China rejects Pentagon claims Beijing planning to double nuclear warhead stockpile

2 Sep, 2020 09:40
China rejects Pentagon claims Beijing planning to double nuclear warhead stockpile
Nuclear-capable Type 094A Jin-class ballistic missile submarines of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy. © Reuters
The report by the US Defense Department, which claims that Beijing plans to double the number of its nuclear warheads, is biased, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

The statement by ministry spokeswoman, Hua Chunying, followed the release of the Pentagon's annual report to Congress on China's military operations on Tuesday.

Among other things, the paper claimed that Beijing's nuclear warhead stockpile, which is currently estimated in the low 200s, "is projected to at least double in size" over the next decade.

China's goal is to achieve a "nuclear triad," which includes developing a nuclear capable air-launched ballistic missile, while also modernizing ground and sea-based nuclear capabilities, it added.

