 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

UAE vessel seized by Iran for violating territorial waters, Tehran announces

20 Aug, 2020 12:14
Get short URL
UAE vessel seized by Iran for violating territorial waters, Tehran announces
FILE PHOTO: an Iranian Navy warship in the Strait of Hormuz ©  AFP / Atta Kenare
Iran has disclosed that it seized a ship from the United Arab Emirates earlier this week, after the vessel trespassed in its territorial waters. Two Iranian fishermen were reportedly also killed by UAE coast guards the same day.

Iranian security forces took control of the UAE-registered ship on Monday, after it was “detained due to illegal traffic,” Iran’s foreign ministry announced on Thursday. 

In a separate incident on the same day, the ministry said that UAE security forces had shot and killed two Iranian fishermen and seized their boat. Iran summoned the UAE ambassador over the altercation, according to reports. The Iranian fishing boat and its crew were later released. 

“The UAE has expressed regret for the incident and in a letter on Wednesday announced its readiness to pay compensation,” Tehran said. 

Also on rt.com Sign of things to come? Iran shows off missiles named after Quds Force chief Soleimani & his Iraqi ally killed by US strike

The UAE’s state-run WAM news agency reported on Monday that eight fishing boats had illegally crossed into the nation’s waters near Bu Nair Island in the Persian Gulf. The outlet claimed that the vessels did not stop when ordered-to and “rules of engagement were applied.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies