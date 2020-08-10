 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Lebanese PM to announce resignation of government 'soon' amid widespread protests - minister
HomeWorld News

Lebanese PM to announce resignation of government 'soon' amid widespread protests - minister

10 Aug, 2020 14:44
Get short URL
Lebanese PM to announce resignation of government 'soon' amid widespread protests - minister
The “whole government” of Lebanon will resign shortly amid growing public anger and protests following the devastating explosion in Beirut port, Health Minister Hamad Hassan told reporters.

He told the press that Prime Minister Hassan Diab would make his way to the presidential palace to “hand over the resignation in the name of all the ministers.”

Hassan broke the news to journalists following a cabinet meeting in Beirut. The government's resignation will happen 'soon', Reuters reported, citing the minister.

Diab is set to address the public on Monday evening. 

Massive protests erupted in the days following last week's devastating explosion, with tens of thousands of citizens taking to the streets to demand the government's resignation.

Demonstrators blamed the government after it emerged that a stash of the massively explosive chemical ammonium nitrate had been stored in the port for years in unsafe conditions.

Lebanon's environment, information and justice ministers have already tendered their resignations amid the ongoing protests.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies