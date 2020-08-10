Lebanese PM to announce resignation of government 'soon' amid widespread protests - minister

The “whole government” of Lebanon will resign shortly amid growing public anger and protests following the devastating explosion in Beirut port, Health Minister Hamad Hassan told reporters.

He told the press that Prime Minister Hassan Diab would make his way to the presidential palace to “hand over the resignation in the name of all the ministers.”

Hassan broke the news to journalists following a cabinet meeting in Beirut. The government's resignation will happen 'soon', Reuters reported, citing the minister.

Diab is set to address the public on Monday evening.

Massive protests erupted in the days following last week's devastating explosion, with tens of thousands of citizens taking to the streets to demand the government's resignation.

Demonstrators blamed the government after it emerged that a stash of the massively explosive chemical ammonium nitrate had been stored in the port for years in unsafe conditions.

Lebanon's environment, information and justice ministers have already tendered their resignations amid the ongoing protests.

