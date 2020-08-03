Israel strikes ‘military targets’ near Syria’s Damascus – reports
#BREAKING-Confirmed Israeli airstrikes targeted military sites (most likely linked to #Iran) in the vicinity of Damascus, #Syria-Syrian air defenses active over Damascus-Israeli helicopter strikes a position in Quneitra on Golan Heights borderRight map: @evacool_pic.twitter.com/oXC5lDfIwQ— Heshmat Alavi (@HeshmatAlavi) August 3, 2020
#BREAKING#NOW A number of explosions shake the perimeter of the Syrian capital, #Damascus.#Syria#Israel#IDF#IAF#Iran#IRGC#Hezbollahpic.twitter.com/SvlZuOMShZ— Eva J. Koulouriotis - إيفا كولوريوتي (@evacool_) August 3, 2020
BREAKING: 24 hours after the incident on the Israel-Syria border, it seems that the Israeli Air Force is currently striking targets in Syria— Elior Levy • אליאור לוי (@eliorlevy) August 3, 2020
