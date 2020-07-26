Olivia de Havilland, the last surviving star of 'Gone With the Wind' star, dies at 104

Olivia de Havilland, who starred in Gone with the Wind, has died aged 104. The two-time Oscar winner was the last remaining star of the iconic film, and is credited with taking on the Hollywood studios in a landmark court case.

De Havilland played Melanie Hamilton Wilkes, a friend who is seen as rival by protagonist Scarlett O'Hara in the 1939 classic.

The actress won two Oscars for her performances in To Each His Own (1946), and The Heiress (1949). She was also known for her roles in ‘The Adventures of Robin Hood,' and ‘The Snake Pit’.

De Havilland is credited with helping to take down Hollywood’s studio system after she sued Warner Bros. in the 1940s to be free after her contract had expired. At the time, Hollywood lawyers viewed contracts as being suspended when an actor wasn’t working, so Warner Bros. wanted to keep de Hallivand after her seven year deal expired. The courts ruled that all artists’ contracts were to be limited to the calendar terms set out in their deals.

“No one thought I would win, but after I did, flowers, letters and telegrams arrived from my fellow actors,” she said in a 1992 interview. “This was wonderfully rewarding.”

De Havilland died of natural causes at her home in Paris.

