Passengers injured after ‘Israeli fighter jet’ buzzes Iranian airliner over Syria (VIDEOS)

Several passengers aboard an Iranian passenger plane have reportedly been injured after an encounter with an Israeli fighter jet over Damascus. Iranian media say the dangerous maneuver forced the airliner to rapidly drop altitude.

The incident, said to have taken place in the skies above the Syrian capital on Thursday, has been captured on videos published by the Iranian broadcaster IRIB.

The footage allegedly shows an Israeli fighter jet maneuvering dangerously close to the Iranian aircraft. Another clip shows passengers screaming as the cabin is visibly shaking.

Footage apparently captured later shows one man talking with blood running down his forehead, while another passenger is filmed lying prone on the floor.

Iranian media reporting a Mahan air passenger place was approached by fighter jets over Syria. Pilot lowered altitude, a number of passengers were reportedly injured. pic.twitter.com/fRQ7L1o6yZ — AssedBaig (@AssedBaig) July 23, 2020

Breaking / Iran state TV reports an Istaeli jet has threatened Mahan passenger plane on it's way to Syria pic.twitter.com/GAgYefXDU7 — Rohollah Faghihi (@FaghihiRohollah) July 23, 2020

Iranian media said the passenger plane was forced to rapidly drop altitude to avoid a mid-air collision, and that the chaotic scenes show the emergency descent and its aftermath.

The plane reportedly landed safely thereafter. It belongs to the Iranian private company Mahan Air.

There was no comment immediately available from the Israeli Defense Forces.

Also on rt.com Damascus targeted in missile strike, Syrian state media blames Israel

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!