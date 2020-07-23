 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Passengers injured after ‘Israeli fighter jet’ buzzes Iranian airliner over Syria (VIDEOS)

23 Jul, 2020 19:41
©  IRIBNEWS.IR
Several passengers aboard an Iranian passenger plane have reportedly been injured after an encounter with an Israeli fighter jet over Damascus. Iranian media say the dangerous maneuver forced the airliner to rapidly drop altitude.

The incident, said to have taken place in the skies above the Syrian capital on Thursday, has been captured on videos published by the Iranian broadcaster IRIB. 

The footage allegedly shows an Israeli fighter jet maneuvering dangerously close to the Iranian aircraft. Another clip shows passengers screaming as the cabin is visibly shaking. 

Footage apparently captured later shows one man talking with blood running down his forehead, while another passenger is filmed lying prone on the floor.

Iranian media said the passenger plane was forced to rapidly drop altitude to avoid a mid-air collision, and that the chaotic scenes show the emergency descent and its aftermath.

The plane reportedly landed safely thereafter. It belongs to the Iranian private company Mahan Air.

There was no comment immediately available from the Israeli Defense Forces.

