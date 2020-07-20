 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Damascus targeted in missile strike, Syrian state media blames Israel
HomeWorld News

Damascus targeted in missile strike, Syrian state media blames Israel

20 Jul, 2020 19:16
Get short URL
Damascus targeted in missile strike, Syrian state media blames Israel
FILE PHOTO. Syrian air defence intercepts a missile in the sky over Damascus. © AFP / SANA
Syrian air defenses have engaged incoming “hostile targets” in the capital city of Damascus, state media reported. Footage circulating online shows explosions in the skies above the city.

Damascus came under an apparent missile strike late on Monday. Sirens were heard across the city, while air defense systems intercepted incoming projectiles.

The missiles flew from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights region, Syrian state media reported, pinning the blame for the attack on Tel Aviv.

Several videos from the scene show projectiles streaking through the sky. Footage suggests that the Syrian military scored at least one hit on the targets.

Also on rt.com Syrians go to polls in 2020 parliamentary elections held after Covid-19 lockdown

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies