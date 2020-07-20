Damascus targeted in missile strike, Syrian state media blames Israel

Syrian air defenses have engaged incoming “hostile targets” in the capital city of Damascus, state media reported. Footage circulating online shows explosions in the skies above the city.

Damascus came under an apparent missile strike late on Monday. Sirens were heard across the city, while air defense systems intercepted incoming projectiles.

The missiles flew from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights region, Syrian state media reported, pinning the blame for the attack on Tel Aviv.

لحظة تدمير صاروخ اسرائيلي في سماء دمشق pic.twitter.com/wEUMkXR7XL — Yusha Yuseef 🇸🇾 (@MIG29_) July 20, 2020

Video of Syrian AD engaging hostile targets in the skies of Damascus pic.twitter.com/2N766h7pY8 — Faytuks News 🔴 (@Faytuks) July 20, 2020

Several videos from the scene show projectiles streaking through the sky. Footage suggests that the Syrian military scored at least one hit on the targets.

