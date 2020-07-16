 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Instagram users report direct message problems after Twitter suffers massive security breach

16 Jul, 2020 05:22
Get short URL
Instagram users report direct message problems after Twitter suffers massive security breach
Instagram users say that the platform’s direct messaging feature is down, hours after Twitter was hit by a sophisticated cyber-attack.

Using the hashtag #instagramdown, people have begun tweeting about how their Instagram DMs are not loading properly.

A video posted to Twitter shows a woman trying to access her direct messages but to no avail.

Others disclosed that they had deleted and reinstalled Instagram on their phones in an attempt to rectify the problem, only to realize that the issue wasn’t on their end.

Also on rt.com ‘Coordinated social engineering attack’: Twitter confirms employees with access to internal systems targeted in bitcoin scam hack

It’s unclear how many people have been affected by the reported outage.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies