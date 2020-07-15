 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Twitter puts verified accounts on LOCKDOWN after massive hack hits billionaires, politicians & celebrities

15 Jul, 2020 22:53
Get short URL
Twitter puts verified accounts on LOCKDOWN after massive hack hits billionaires, politicians & celebrities
© Getty Images / Bethany Clarke
Twitter has frozen its verified user accounts following what may be the largest security breach in the company’s history, seeing a wave of high-profile figures swept up in an apparent bitcoin scam.

While the platform acknowledged the series of hacks on Wednesday afternoon, saying it was investigating the incident, another missive posted by the company soon after informed users they may be unable to Tweet or reset their passwords as it tried to address the issue.

Some accounts, including RT’s own verified handle, have received error messages when attempting to post, with the platform warning it had detected "automated" or “malicious” activity.

RT

Wednesday’s hacks swept up a spate of famous public figures, including billionaires, celebrities and politicians.

The accounts of Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Kanye West, Barack Obama and Joe Biden, among others, were hijacked in what appears to be a coordinated cyber attack, each sending out tweets looking to scam users out of their bitcoin and racking up more than $118,000 in the process.

Twitter has yet to confirm exactly who would be affected in the mass account freeze or how far it would reach, though it appears only verified ‘blue check’ accounts have been disabled so far.

Also on rt.com Apparent Twitter hack takes over accounts of Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Kanye West, Mike Bloomberg & other A-listers

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies