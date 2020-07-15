 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
At least seven ships catch fire in Iranian port of Bushehr (VIDEOS)

15 Jul, 2020 15:08
Firefighters combatting a blaze at the Delvar Kashti Bushehr boat factory in the Iranian city of Bushehr. © AFP / IRIB News Agency
A major fire broke out at a boat factory in the southern Iranian port city of Bushehr on Wednesday. At least seven ships have been damaged by the blaze, according to local media reports.

Footage circulating online shows firefighters battling the blaze on the pier, while some of the damaged ships emit thick black smoke.

The vessels appear to be small civilian fishing boats, another video suggests. The fire produced a large smoke column visible from other parts of the city.

According to preliminary data, no one was injured during the incident, yet the vessels appear to have sustained severe damage.

Iran has seen a string of mysterious incidents lately, which have occurred at various strategically important facilities, including military, nuclear and industrial sites across the country since late June. Arguably the most sensitive incident happened at the Natanz uranium-enrichment site in early July.

One of the facility’s buildings was badly damaged in an unspecified incident, with imagery released by Iran’s nuclear energy agency suggesting that a blast and fire might have occurred at the building. Tehran said it has already determined the cause of the Natanz mishap, but did not shed any more light on the incident.

