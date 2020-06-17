 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Canada loses bid for UN Security Council seat
HomeWorld News

Canada loses bid for UN Security Council seat

17 Jun, 2020 20:40
Get short URL
Canada loses bid for UN Security Council seat
Canada has officially lost its bid for a seat on the United Nations Security Council, which it contested with Ireland and Norway, despite an extensive lobbying campaign led by PM Justin Trudeau.

Also on rt.com If Canada wins a seat on the UN Security Council now, it’s just another vote for Washington

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies