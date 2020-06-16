 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Beijing accuses India of crossing border and ‘attacking Chinese personnel’ after New Delhi reports 3 of its troops killed

16 Jun, 2020 08:10
Get short URL
Beijing accuses India of crossing border and ‘attacking Chinese personnel’ after New Delhi reports 3 of its troops killed
FILE PHOTO: © Reuters/Adnan Abidi
Beijing has accused India of “attacking Chinese personnel” across its border, after India reported an army officer and two soldiers were killed in a clash with Chinese troops at the Galwan Valley in Kashmir on Monday.

The Indian Army said the soldiers were killed in a “violent faceoff” at the contested border with China. It added that senior military officials from both countries were meeting to diffuse the situation. 

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Indian troops crossed the border twice on Monday, “provoking and attacking Chinese personnel, resulting in serious physical confrontation between border forces on the two sides.” He called on India not to take unilateral actions or stir up trouble.

Also on rt.com 2 Indian soldiers and 1 officer killed in clashes on Chinese border – New Delhi

"There was no firing,” an Indian army officer in the region told AFP. “No firearms were used. It was violent hand-to-hand scuffles."

The Indian army said that there were "casualties on both sides." The Chinese People’s Liberation Army "also suffered casualties in the Galwan Valley physical clash," editor-in-chief of China's Global Times newspaper Hu Xijin said in a tweet on Tuesday.  

China and India have been involved a standoff in a number of positions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, part of Indian-controlled Kashmir. The two nations share a 3,488km border, and both countries reinforced their positions along the LAC following skirmishes in May. High level talks between the countries’ diplomats and army generals were held earlier in June in a bid to ease tensions. 

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies