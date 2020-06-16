 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
3 Indian soldiers killed in clashes on Chinese border - New Delhi
3 Indian soldiers killed in clashes on Chinese border - New Delhi

16 Jun, 2020 07:35
3 Indian soldiers killed in clashes on Chinese border - New Delhi
Three Indian soldiers have died in a skirmish along the border with China, New Delhi has said.

An Indian Army officer and two soldiers were killed in a clash with Chinese troops on Monday night in the Galwan Valley in Kashmir, local media reported.

Senior military officials from both countries are currently meeting to deescalate the situation, according to a military statement cited by Indian outlets.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

