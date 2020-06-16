3 Indian soldiers killed in clashes on Chinese border - New Delhi
16 Jun, 2020 07:35
Three Indian soldiers have died in a skirmish along the border with China, New Delhi has said.
An Indian Army officer and two soldiers were killed in a clash with Chinese troops on Monday night in the Galwan Valley in Kashmir, local media reported.
Senior military officials from both countries are currently meeting to deescalate the situation, according to a military statement cited by Indian outlets.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW