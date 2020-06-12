 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
ICC denounces US sanctions on war crimes investigators as ‘unacceptable interference in rule of law’

12 Jun, 2020 02:35
FILE PHOTO: The International Criminal Court building is seen in The Hague, Netherlands. ©  Reuters / Piroschka van de Wouw
The International Criminal Court (ICC) has condemned a new round of American sanctions on officials probing potential US war crimes, saying Washington’s “threats and coercive actions” cannot be allowed to hinder the rule of law.

“These attacks constitute an escalation and an unacceptable attempt to interfere with the rule of law and the Court's judicial proceedings,” the ICC said in a statement on Thursday, hitting back after the US slapped penalties on a number of court officials investigating war crimes allegations.

They are announced with the declared aim of influencing the actions of ICC officials in the context of the Court's independent and objective investigations and impartial judicial proceedings.

The new US sanctions come after the ICC launched a war crimes investigation into American military personnel, finding reason to believe such acts had been carried out overseas in a preliminary report. Washington has repeatedly slammed the probe, even denying a travel visa to a top ICC investigator, Fatou Bensouda, while vowing further retaliation should the court continue its work.

