Denmark will conduct random checks for Covid-19 at borders and holiday sites, PM says

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has said random checks for the Covid-19 virus will be carried out at the country’s borders and holiday destinations as it prepares to reopen to visitors from some European countries.

Frederiksen said Friday that Denmark will open its borders to tourists from Norway, Germany and Iceland on June 15. She said tourists who wish to visit must book in advance a hotel outside of Copenhagen for at least six nights.

“Like everyone else, we are opening Denmark again. We are doing it in a controlled and gradual manner,” Frederiksen said.

The country is planning to reopen its borders with the rest of the EU, Schengen countries and the UK after the summer, she said.

Denmark was one of the first countries in Europe to begin the process of reopening in mid-April following a one-month lockdown during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Due to falling infections, the country was able to accelerate the end of the lockdown and began reopening museums, cinemas, theaters and zoos last week. Experts also recently confirmed that the partial reopening of schools did not lead to increases in infections among young students.

As of May 29, Denmark has recorded around 11,700 cases of Covid-19 and 568 deaths.

