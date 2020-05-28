Denmark sees no increase in coronavirus infections after opening schools

A partial reopening of Danish schools did not lead to an increase in coronavirus infections among young students, according to an expert at the Danish Serum Institute.

Denmark was one of the first countries to reopen society on April 15 after a one-month lockdown. Students up to fifth grade were allowed back in school.

“You cannot see any negative effects from the reopening of schools,” Peter Andersen, a doctor of infectious disease epidemiology and prevention, told Reuters on Thursday.

The data showed no significant increase in infections among children aged between one and 19 in the weeks after the partial reopening of schools. “Based on the preliminary experiences that we have had, it has been a prudent way to plan a reopening,” Andersen added.