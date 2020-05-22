Israel poses ‘most serious threat’ to peace & its WH backers must be held accountable for Palestine ‘apartheid’ – Iran’s Zarif

The threat posed by “nuclear-armed” Israel is unlike any other danger affecting international peace, Iran’s chief diplomat said one day after provocatively asking why the victims of Nazi oppression crack down on Palestinians.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif pulled no punches while reflecting on Israel and the Palestinian cause this Friday. The Jewish state poses the “most serious chronic threat to international peace and security,” while also being “the only holder of nuclear weapons in the region,” he tweeted.

Zarif also had some strong words for Israel’s backers in Washington DC – which he referred to as “Bibi-Firsters” – demanding in a Thursday tweet that they be held accountable for every “aggression,” from absorbing Palestinian lands to “apartheid under the ‘Deal of Century.’”

The foreign minister sparked frenzy in Israeli media after firing off a provocative tweet earlier in the day invoking the extermination of Jews in Nazi Germany.

Disgusting that those whose civilization found a ‘Final Solution’ in gas chambers attack those who seek a real solution at the ballot box, through a referendum.

The fiery statements come on the heels of plans by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to annex parts of the West Bank, already strewn with illegal settlements.

'Bibi-Firsters'—whether in Foggy Bottom or 1600 Penn—are complicit in all Israeli crimes against humanity.They will have to account for EVERY aggression—from the usurping of Palestinian land & apartheid under the 'Deal of Century' to enabling murder of children with US weapons. pic.twitter.com/uPKzrkco1q — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) May 21, 2020

These plans were set out by the so-called ‘Deal of the Century’ announced by US President Donald Trump back in January.

Trump’s proposed deal gives Palestinians conditional independence but favors Israel’s claims for Jerusalem and the West Bank, seized from Jordan after the 1967 war. The plan was promptly rejected by Palestine and heavily criticized by Arab and European countries.

This week, the Palestinian Administration (PA) backed out on all peace arrangements it signed with Israel in response to Netanyahu’s actions. The PA also ended security cooperation with the CIA and the Israeli government.

