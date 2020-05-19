 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Palestine withdraws from all agreements with Israel and US, says Mahmoud Abbas

19 May, 2020 21:08
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks during a leadership meeting in Ramallah ©  Alaa Badarneh/Pool via REUTERS
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas announced his country will be ceasing all arrangements with Israel and the US in light of Benjamin Netanyahu’s annexation plans.

"The Palestine Liberation Organization and the State of Palestine are absolved, as of today, of all the agreements and understandings with the American and Israeli governments and of all the obligations based on these understandings and agreements, including the security ones," the president said at a leadership meeting in Ramallah. 

Abbas’ harsh words come in response to plans by Netanyahu to annex Jewish settlements in the West Bank, that were outlined in the ‘Deal of the Century’ proposed by US President Donald Trump. 

Abbas made clear he sees Israel as an “occupying power” when it comes to the West Bank.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

