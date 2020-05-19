Palestine withdraws from all agreements with Israel and US, says Mahmoud Abbas

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas announced his country will be ceasing all arrangements with Israel and the US in light of Benjamin Netanyahu’s annexation plans.

"The Palestine Liberation Organization and the State of Palestine are absolved, as of today, of all the agreements and understandings with the American and Israeli governments and of all the obligations based on these understandings and agreements, including the security ones," the president said at a leadership meeting in Ramallah.

Abbas’ harsh words come in response to plans by Netanyahu to annex Jewish settlements in the West Bank, that were outlined in the ‘Deal of the Century’ proposed by US President Donald Trump.

Abbas made clear he sees Israel as an “occupying power” when it comes to the West Bank.

