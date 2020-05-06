 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Building momentum’: Israel approves plans for thousands of new homes in West Bank

6 May, 2020 12:45
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and his Defense Minister Naftali Bennett visit an Israeli army base in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, November 24, 2019. Atef Safadi / Pool

Israel announced a plan for thousands of new Jewish settlement homes in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, Reuters reports, as Washington voiced its readiness to back de facto Israeli annexations there.

PM Benjamin Netanyahu, who is trying to clinch a deal to form a coalition government, wants to start cabinet discussions on July 1 about declaring Israeli sovereignty over the settlements and the strategically important Jordan Valley in the West Bank.

Fresh construction for the settlement of Efrat was approved on land that could accommodate “around 7,000 housing units,” Defense Minister Naftali Bennett’s office said. “The building momentum in the country must not be stopped, even for a second,” tweeted Bennett.

The settlements are deemed illegal by most world powers and have been condemned by the Palestinians, who see all the West Bank – which Israel captured in a 1967 war – as theirs for a future state.

