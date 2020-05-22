Pakistan's PIA passenger plane traveling from Lahore to Karachi crashes near airport – local media

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight en route from Lahore to Karachi has crashed near Karachi airport, according to local reports.

The plane reportedly crashed in the populated Model Colony area located on the outskirts of the city, approximately two kilometers from Jinnah International Airport.

A spokesman for PIA said the aircraft had 107 people on board, as quoted by Reuters. He explained there were 99 passengers and eight crew members.

Footage posted on social media by local news outlets shows smoke rising from an area containing residential apartments.

Pakistan's Dawn website reports that Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has ordered the city's fire brigades to the crash site to begin rescue operations. The Pakistani army's quick reaction force has also reached the site to assist rescue workers.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW