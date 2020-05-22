 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Pakistan passenger plane traveling from Lahore to Karachi crashes near airport – local media
HomeWorld News

Pakistan's PIA passenger plane traveling from Lahore to Karachi crashes near airport – local media

22 May, 2020 10:15
Get short URL
Pakistan's PIA passenger plane traveling from Lahore to Karachi crashes near airport – local media
A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight en route from Lahore to Karachi has crashed near Karachi airport, according to local reports.

The plane reportedly crashed in the populated Model Colony area located on the outskirts of the city, approximately two kilometers from Jinnah International Airport.

A spokesman for PIA said the aircraft had 107 people on board, as quoted by Reuters. He explained there were 99 passengers and eight crew members.

Footage posted on social media by local news outlets shows smoke rising from an area containing residential apartments.

Pakistan's Dawn website reports that Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has ordered the city's fire brigades to the crash site to begin rescue operations. The Pakistani army's quick reaction force has also reached the site to assist rescue workers.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies