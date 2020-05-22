At least 1 passenger SURVIVES Pakistani plane crash – local media

At least one passenger has reportedly survived the devastating crash of a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane which went down in a residential area near Karachi only minutes from the airport, a government official said.

There is no official confirmation of the number of survivors, but local media Geo News has said Bank of Punjab (BOP) chief executive Zafar Masud is among “multiple survivors.”

The outlet said Masud had been taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

The Sindh region's Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited Masud at the Darul Sehat Hospital in Karachi and had a brief talk with him, reports said.

Local news said Masud's brother is now with him at the hospital and that he called his mother after miraculously surviving the deadly crash, sustaining only fractures.

The plane crashed in the residential Model Colony neighborhood outside the city after reportedly running into a technical problem preventing the pilot from coming in to land. The last communication from the plane was a Mayday alert.

Rescue workers are at the scene with the Pakistani Army’s quick reaction force, and local reports indicate up to 20 people have been pulled from the rubble of damaged buildings.

