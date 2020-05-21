 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
At least 11 injured as car smashes into hijab store in Australia (VIDEOS)

21 May, 2020 07:04
At least 11 people have been injured after a car smashed into a hijab store in Greenacre, New South Wales. The driver of the vehicle crashed into another car before aggressively revving the engine and plowing into the shopfront.

Police immediately responded to the scene following reports of a driver behaving erratically, but were too late to prevent the incident from happening.

Dramatic eyewitness footage shows the driver appearing to perform a burnout prior to speeding off from the traffic lights and into the unsuspecting shoppers.

The crash took place at approximately 3:15pm local time. Police immediately set up a security cordon around the scene. They have not yet commented on whether they believe it was an accident or some form of attack.

“The male driver and 11 pedestrians have been injured. They are currently being treated at the scene; however, their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening,” police said in a statement.

