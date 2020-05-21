At least 11 injured as car smashes into hijab store in Australia (VIDEOS)

At least 11 people have been injured after a car smashed into a hijab store in Greenacre, New South Wales. The driver of the vehicle crashed into another car before aggressively revving the engine and plowing into the shopfront.

Police immediately responded to the scene following reports of a driver behaving erratically, but were too late to prevent the incident from happening.

#BREAKING: Distressing footage of a car slamming into #HijabHouse days before Eid in Greenacre NSW. Numerous girls injured. pic.twitter.com/r8KjUfgCTG — Rayane Tamer (@rayane_tamer) May 21, 2020

Dramatic eyewitness footage shows the driver appearing to perform a burnout prior to speeding off from the traffic lights and into the unsuspecting shoppers.

So this just happened in Greenacre. Thankfully no one was injured 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/0SvcfNzQWK — yanita calmdown (@yanitacalmdown) May 21, 2020

The crash took place at approximately 3:15pm local time. Police immediately set up a security cordon around the scene. They have not yet commented on whether they believe it was an accident or some form of attack.

“The male driver and 11 pedestrians have been injured. They are currently being treated at the scene; however, their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening,” police said in a statement.

