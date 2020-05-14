 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Japan lifts coronavirus-related state of emergency in most regions, Tokyo not included

14 May, 2020 10:49
A man wearing a protective face mask is seen on a walkway in Tokyo, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Tokyo, Japan, May 4, 2020. © REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Most of Japan’s prefectures, except Tokyo and seven others, will be lifting emergency restrictions imposed to battle the novel coronavirus outbreak, effective Thursday. 

The decision comes as the number of new cases of infection has consistently fallen in 39 provinces, prompting Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to say that the pandemic is “currently not spreading widely.” The regions mentioned account for 54 percent of Japan’s total population. 

Japan declared a nationwide state of emergency last month, which gave the government more authority to set up lockdown rules in an effort to flatten the curve and stop the further spread of Covid-19. The country, along with China and South Korea, was a hotbed for the virus at the start of the pandemic, but currently ranks 34th globally in total number of infections.

