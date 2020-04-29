 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Impossible’ to hold Olympics unless pandemic is contained, Japan’s PM Abe says

29 Apr, 2020 07:46
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach walks with Japan's PM Shinzo Abe during the 'One Year to Go' ceremony in Tokyo, July 24, 2019. © Reuters / Issei Kato / File Photo

It will be impossible to host the Tokyo Olympic Games next year unless the coronavirus pandemic is contained, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday.

“The Olympic Games must be held in a way that shows the world has won its battle against the coronavirus pandemic,” Abe told parliament. “Otherwise, it will be hard to hold the Games,” Reuters quoted him as saying.

The prime minister was replying to a query from an opposition lawmaker whether Tokyo could host the Games next year, after this year’s delay caused by the pandemic.

