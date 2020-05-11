Dreaded comeback? Wuhan reports 5 new coronavirus cases, its highest surge in 2 MONTHS

Original hotspot of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Chinese city of Wuhan, has reported five new indigenous cases as the number of infections across mainland China has slightly grown as well.

China reported seventeen new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday - three more than the day before. Of the newly-detected cases, seven are linked to overseas travel, and 10 are believed to be the result of local transmission.

In addition to five indigenous cases in Wuhan, three other came from Jilin province, one from Liaoning, northeastern Chinese province bordering North Korea, and another one from Heilongjiang province, bordering Russia.

#Update As of May 10, 17 new confirmed #COVID_19 cases were reported in Chinese mainland, according to National Health Commission. #coronaviruspic.twitter.com/Xv9D5msrY8 — China Daily (@ChinaDaily) May 11, 2020

While the figure might not sound that alarming, considering that China was adding thousands of cases mid-February, when it was going through the peak of the pandemic, it still marks the nation's biggest jump in confirmed infections since April, 28.

The latest data from Wuhan, which just late last month celebrated the recovery of the last patient with severe Covid-19, can be seen as a worrying sign as well since it the most significant increase in cases for the pandemic ground zero in two months.

Last time Wuhan reported more than five new cases in a single day (8) was on March 11.

However, it was not before the beginning of April when the last remaining travel restrictions imposed on the city, as it was fighting the outbreak, were lifted after 76 days of lockdown. Around the same time, Wuhan for the first time reported zero daily deaths from the disease.

Considering the steady drop in the number of new coronavirus patients, Beijing has gradually relaxed coronavirus measures across the country, on Thursday declaring the whole territory of China as ‘low risk” in terms of coronavirus.

Apart from Hubei, there has been a surge in infections in Shulan, in the northeastern Jilin province, where all of the new cases are believed to be traced to a single woman. Concerned about the possible second wave of the desease, local authorities raised the risk level from low to medium last week.

From the onset of the pandemic, China has reported a total of 82,918 cases, including 4,633 fatalities.

