Acting US Navy secretary RESIGNS amid scandal over coronavirus-hit USS Theodore Roosevelt
Trains and automobiles: People start scrambling to leave Wuhan as outbound travel ban is lifted (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

7 Apr, 2020 19:50
Trains and automobiles: People start scrambling to leave Wuhan as outbound travel ban is lifted (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
Passengers queue at the Wuhan Wuchang Railway Station early on April 8, 2020. ©  AFP / Noel Celis
People are preparing to leave Wuhan following the lifting of a ban on outbound travel, after more than two months, in the Chinese city where the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Crowds flocked to Wuchang station to catch the first trains out of the city as the travel restrictions were removed at midnight. There were also reports of cars queuing at motorway toll stations as soon the restrictions were lifted.

The lockdown put the city of 11 million people under strict quarantine until approximately two weeks ago, when authorities began to ease the measures and allowed inbound travel from other parts of China to resume.

Wuhan is the capital of Hubei, the province which suffered the majority of China’s 3,335 deaths from the Covid-19 outbreak.

