Trains and automobiles: People start scrambling to leave Wuhan as outbound travel ban is lifted (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

People are preparing to leave Wuhan following the lifting of a ban on outbound travel, after more than two months, in the Chinese city where the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Crowds flocked to Wuchang station to catch the first trains out of the city as the travel restrictions were removed at midnight. There were also reports of cars queuing at motorway toll stations as soon the restrictions were lifted.

First batch of vehicles left Wuhan after the city lift 76-day travel ban in response to #COVID19 control. pic.twitter.com/qHUwZOIvSH — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) April 7, 2020

Around 10:30 PM, April 7th, the train transportation in Wuhan was about to restart, marking the end of 76 days of lockdown. 11 weeks of being trapped and battling #COVID19, Wuhan is finally reopened.PC: 沙丘2046@weibo.com pic.twitter.com/Nu1Snu4aP1 — Humans of Wuhan (@humansofwuhan) April 7, 2020

The lockdown put the city of 11 million people under strict quarantine until approximately two weeks ago, when authorities began to ease the measures and allowed inbound travel from other parts of China to resume.

Wuhan is the capital of Hubei, the province which suffered the majority of China’s 3,335 deaths from the Covid-19 outbreak.

My beloved city has finally lifted the ban, Wuhan I love you!#Wuhan#COVID19pic.twitter.com/FJNXE442D7 — WuQing (@WuQing11455108) April 7, 2020

As the first car pulled out of the #Wuhan West Expressway, the city officially lifts the 76-day lockdown and resumes outbound traffic. https://t.co/WofURpydSepic.twitter.com/W6Uk6T4wmk — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) April 7, 2020

