ALL of China declared ‘low Covid-19 risk’ as daily infections approach zero

The first nation to step into the battle against Covid-19 earlier this year, China is also the first to report that the risk of the outbreak is now “low”, as no fresh domestic cases have been recorded during the past few days.

All regions of China are now at “low risk” of the novel-coronavirus outbreak, Mi Feng, a spokesperson for the National Health Commission (NHC), said on Thursday. The long-awaited announcement came after the province of Heilongjiang became the last location to have reduced the risk, according to local media.

The NHC reports that the number of fresh Covid-19 cases is nearing zero. Two patients have tested positive for the disease, but they came from overseas, which means that there have been no new in-country infections. Nonetheless, 295 people are still receiving treatment for coronavirus in hospital.

Beijing officially claimed to have defeated the epidemic earlier in April, saying that strict quarantine measures and a tremendous effort by local healthcare staff had played a decisive role.

Throughout March and April, authorities were dismantling the temporary hospitals that had been erected, as fewer patients required emergency care.

Although China has reported close to 84,000 coronavirus cases and more than 4,600 deaths, its count trails far behind that of the US and major European nations.

