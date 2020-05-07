Shots fired at doctor’s office in Cologne, multiple injuries reported, suspect on the run
7 May, 2020 09:37
The shooting broke out on Thursday morning in Cologne’s district of Neumarkt, according to media reports citing police. At least two people were injured by what appears to be a gas pistol.
Police have scrambled extra patrols to look for a female suspect who is still on the run. As it is usually done in high-risk situations, Neumarkt area has been sealed off, with residents told to keep away for their safety.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW