Shots fired at doctor’s office in Cologne, multiple injuries reported, suspect on the run

7 May, 2020 09:37
FILE PHOTO © REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
The shooting broke out on Thursday morning in Cologne’s district of Neumarkt, according to media reports citing police. At least two people were injured by what appears to be a gas pistol.

Police have scrambled extra patrols to look for a female suspect who is still on the run. As it is usually done in high-risk situations, Neumarkt area has been sealed off, with residents told to keep away for their safety.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

