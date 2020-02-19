 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Shooting spree at TWO hookah bars in German city of Hanau leaves at least 8 dead, suspect at large

19 Feb, 2020 22:47
Forensic experts are seen outside a shisha bar after a mass shooting in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, February 20, 2020. ©  Reuters / Kai Pfaffenbach
Shootings at two hookah bars in the German city of Hanau and nearby Kesselstadt have resulted in multiple casualties. Police suspect the attacks are related, and that the perpetrators are still at large.

German media reported that the first incident happened at Kurt-Schumacher-Platz, in central Hanau. It was followed by the shooting in Kesselstadt, which apparently involved shots fired at another hookah bar from a moving car shortly afterward. The two are being treated as related.

Videos of the massive police response were posted to social media on Wednesday evening local time, along with speculation that at least eight people may have been killed at the two locations.

Shortly after midnight, Hanau police confirmed that eight people were killed in addition to five people who were “seriously injured.” 

A third shooting, in the Lamboy district, has been reported by the local TV Hessischer Rundfunk, but remains unconfirmed as of yet.

Hanau is a city of about 100,000 residents, located just east of Frankfurt on the Mein, in the German state of Hesse.

