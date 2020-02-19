 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

WATCH German police respond to mass shooting spree in Hanau (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)

19 Feb, 2020 23:23
Get short URL
WATCH German police respond to mass shooting spree in Hanau (PHOTOS, VIDEOS)
A police officer secures the area around the scene of a mass shooting in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, February 19, 2020. ©  Reuters / Kai Pfaffenbach
German police have responded in force after a lethal shooting rampage in the city of Hanau, with heavily armed officers, vehicles and helicopters on the scene as they attempt to apprehend the gunman.

Up to eight people were killed and five injured in shootings at two different locations late on Wednesday evening, local time, according to unconfirmed reports. Police believe the two incidents are related, but have yet to make any arrests.

Videos surfaced on social media showing the heavy police presence in the city, where dozens of officers armed with rifles are now patrolling the streets. 

Also on rt.com Shooting spree at TWO hookah bars in German city of Hanau leaves at least 8 dead, suspect at large

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies