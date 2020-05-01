 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Attention-seeking’ Madonna announces she’s going to ‘breathe in the Covid-19 air’ after testing positive for virus antibodies

1 May, 2020 17:03
Madonna has cryptically revealed that she tested positive for coronavirus antibodies and now plans to “breathe in the Covid-19 air” in what appears to be the latest celebrity attempt to claw back some relevance during lockdown.

The 61-year-old singer divulged the results of her antibody test on Friday in her “Quarantine Diary” on Instagram.

“Took a test the other day, and I found out that I have the antibodies, so tomorrow, I'm just going to go for a long drive in the car and I’m going to roll down the window and I’m going to breathe in, I’m going to breathe in the Covid-19 air,” she announced.

She captioned her posted with the hashtags #staysafe and #staysane.

It’s possible that Madonna may be a little too optimistic about her newfound immunity, however. While antibody tests can tell whether a person was previously exposed to the virus, both the World Health Organization (WHO) and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have said it is not actually clear whether testing positive for Covid-19 antibodies provides immunity from infection a second time.

It’s not the first time the singer has made headlines for her Covid-19-related ramblings. She was ridiculed in March after posting a bizarre video of herself sitting in a bathtub scattered with rose petals, waxing lyrical about how the pandemic has become the “great equalizer” since anyone can catch it – nevermind the fact that most average humans don't get to hang around in luxurious mansions waiting for it to all be over.

Needless to say, her latest Quarantine Diary entry has gone down about as well as the bathtub incident with the general public, who are increasingly exasperated by the attention-seeking lockdown outpourings of celebrities.

“Another famous person desperate for attention,” one tweeter wrote. Another accused the singer of “making a mockery of those who have sadly suffered, and those who regrettably have yet to suffer.”

Others noted that since she is in a“risky age bracket,”she should probably be more worried.

