Cutting military spending to fund human security is ‘THE LEAST’ world leaders can do after pandemic – Gorbachev

The Covid-19 pandemic shows that governments that think of security in mostly military terms are simply wasting money, Mikhail Gorbachev has said. Defence spending must be cut globally to fund things that humanity actually needs.

The former Soviet leader called on the world to move away from hard power in international affairs. He remains especially worried about the kind of military brinkmanship that lately has almost led to a shooting war in the Middle East.

"What we urgently need now is a rethinking of the entire concept of security," he wrote, in an op-ed published by TIME magazine. "Even after the end of the Cold War, it has been envisioned mostly in military terms. Over the past few years, all we've been hearing is talk about weapons, missiles and airstrikes."

Also on rt.com Global economy likely to suffer its worst recession since the Great Depression — IMF

The Covid-19 outbreak has highlighted once again that the threats humanity faces today are global in nature and can only be addressed by nations collectively. The resources currently spent on arms need to go into preparation for such crises, Gorbachev said.

All efforts will fail if governments continue to waste money by fueling the arms race.

"The overriding goal must be human security: providing food, water and a clean environment, and caring for people's health," he said.

The first thing that nations should do after the coronavirus is dealt-with is to make a commitment to a massive demilitarization.

I call upon [world leaders] to cut military spending by 10 percent to 15 percent. This is the least they should do now, as a first step toward a new consciousness, a new civilization.

Gorbachev, the former leader of the USSR who is credited with de-escalating the Cold War against the US and with negotiating a dramatic reduction in the nuclear arsenals of the two powers, shared his opinions and aspirations as the global number of Covid-19 cases surpassed the two-million benchmark. The pandemic has led to over 130,000 deaths and is projected to plunge the world economy into a recession of a magnitude unseen since the 1920s.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!