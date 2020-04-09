 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Global coronavirus cases top 1.5 million – AFP tally

9 Apr, 2020 06:04
FILE PHOTO A family in New York. April 8, 2020. © Cindy Ord / Getty Images North America / AFP
According to AFP data, the number of Covid-19 cases now tops 1.5 million around the world.

The disease, which was first recorded in Wuhan, China, began rapidly spreading across the globe in February.

The epicenter on the pandemic has shifted to the US in recent weeks, where more than 432,000 have tested positive for Covid-19 and over 14,000 people have died. New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered flags to be flown at half-mast after 779 new deaths were reported on Wednesday.

Spain, Italy, France, and Germany remain the hardest hit countries in Europe, each having more than 80,000 confirmed cases. Nations like Spain and Germany saw a slight decrease in the daily number of newly reported cases earlier this month. However, these numbers have recently started to surge again.

