Coronavirus death toll in Italy’s Lombardy surpasses 3,000 as 546 more perish

The death toll from the Covid-19 illness in the worst hit Italian region of Lombardy has surpassed 3,000, as the latest statistics show that 546 more people have fallen victim to the virus.

The region in northern Italy has been ravaged by the disease, with more people dying in that area than any country in the world except China. Officials announced on Saturday that a total of 3,095 people have now died from the illness.

The shocking figures come hot on the heels of Italy announcing that it had recorded its worst day for Covid-19 deaths, when 627 people died across the country between Thursday and Friday.

The Mediterranean nation surpassed China earlier this week to become the worst-hit country in the world. It has recorded over 4,000 deaths from the infectious disease.

The Italian military has been deployed in Lombardy to enforce strict quarantine measures which have been put in place to try and curb the spread of the virus. Soldiers have also been seen assisting relief efforts in the region.

The situation in Lombardy has become so severe that, earlier this week, the army had to move dozens of coffins from the cemetery in Bergamo town to other areas because local funeral providers were overwhelmed.

At the time of writing, the latest figures show that the coronavirus has infected approximately 275,000 people around the world and nearly 12,000 have died.

The epicenter of the pandemic shifted to Europe in the recent weeks and the continent is reeling from the disease, with cases skyrocketing across several countries. However, figures from China, where the outbreak began, show that the country has wrestled the virus under control. Over 90,000 people across the globe are recorded as having recovered from the illness.

