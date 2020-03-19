 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Convoy of Italian army trucks haul away corpses as local crematorium flooded with coronavirus dead (VIDEO)

19 Mar, 2020 08:32
Get short URL
Convoy of Italian army trucks haul away corpses as local crematorium flooded with coronavirus dead (VIDEO)
©  Twitter / @matteosalvinimi
The Italian military has been called in to help transport dead bodies as the northern city of Bergamo reels from the ongoing coronavirus epidemic. The city’s crematorium is reportedly now working around-the-clock.

The head of Lega Nord, Matteo Salvini, posted a photograph on Twitter showing a seemingly endless line of army trucks moving their way through the Italian town, located in the Lombardy region.

The military vehicles were dispatched to help remove corpses that couldn’t be dealt with at the local level, Salvini said.

A video posted on social media shows the green and camouflage trucks parked in the street as they prepare to transport bodies.

According to media reports, Bergamo’s crematorium has been overwhelmed by the amount of coronavirus victims. The city has recorded at least 93 Covid-19 deaths, and local officials have expressed fear that the worst is yet to come.

Italy has been the hardest-hit country outside of China, where the virus is believed to have originated. Italian officials reported 475 new deaths from the illness on Wednesday alone. The country now has 35,713 infections and nearly 3,000 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

Also on rt.com China sending one MILLION masks & gloves to France following shipment to crisis-hit Italy

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies