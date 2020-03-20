Italy reports record number of new coronavirus deaths, with 627 in one day

The Covid-19 death toll in Italy has soared, with 627 patients dying of the illness overnight. The increase is by far the largest daily rise since the virus first appeared in the country over a month ago.

The spike in coronavirus deaths between Thursday and Friday is an increase of just over 18 percent, and brings the toll there to 4,032 to date.

Italy recorded its last record rise on Wednesday, when 475 new fatalities were announced, and just a day later overtook China as the country to register the most deaths from the deadly virus.

Also on rt.com Italy’s coronavirus toll OVERTAKES China, total cases in Europe pass 100,000

As of Friday, Italy now has more than 47,000 cases of Covid-19, with nearly 3,000 of those classified as critical. The country’s Intensive Care capacity is rapidly filling up, and many healthcare workers in the worst-hit northern provinces are performing the grim task of triaging patients for these Intensive Care beds.

In the northern province of Lombardy, the Italian military has been deployed to enforce strict quarantine measures. Soldiers have already also been seen assisting relief efforts in the region.

Shocking footage that went viral earlier this week showed a convoy of army trucks moving coffins out of Bergamo, as local funeral providers were reportedly overwhelmed.

Also on rt.com Convoy of Italian army trucks haul away corpses as local crematorium flooded with coronavirus dead (VIDEO)

As infections and deaths continue to spiral, the province’s government has asked Rome to implement tighter restrictions on non-essential travel.

Globally, the virus has infected more than 265,000 people and killed more than 11,000.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!