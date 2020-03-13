Brazil’s Bolsonaro, who met Trump last week, tests ‘POSITIVE’ for Covid-19, local report claims

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has tested positive for Covid-19, a Brazilian paper is claiming citing sources in the presidential palace. All eyes are now on US President Donald Trump, who met Bolsonaro on Saturday.

Bolsonaro and his delegation met with Trump at the president’s Mar-A-Lago resort in Florida. On Thursday, Bolsonaro’s press secretary, Fabio Wajngarten, was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

According to Brazilian newspaper O Dia, Bolsonaro himself has now tested positive for the virus. His preliminary results came back positive on Friday, the paper claims. The report is based on sources within the Brazilian government. The paper has been described by journalist Glenn Greenwald – a critic of Bolsonaro – as “reasonably reliable.”

A reasonably reliable Brazilian newspaper is reporting, based on sources with first-hand knowledge inside the presidential palace, that Bolsonaro’s first test was positive for COVID-19. A second more reliable test was performed; results available today: https://t.co/mvLWYuvGsE — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) March 13, 2020

Bolsonaro shook hands with Trump at the meeting, meaning speculation is now mounting over whether the US president could have caught the deadly virus. After Wajngarten’s diagnosis was revealed, Trump downplayed concerns, telling reporters he “did nothing unusual” with the Brazilian press secretary, adding that the pair had only “sat next to each other for a period of time.”

Trump, shaking hands with the President of Brazil last Saturday. Bolsonaro has tested positive for coronavirus https://t.co/uuvaBwtmPrpic.twitter.com/WlTZtCDSbs — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) March 13, 2020

Trump said that he has “no plans” to get tested for the illness.

If the newspaper report is true, Bolsonaro is the highest-ranking political leader to test positive for Covid-19. Another contender is Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, whose wife has tested positive for the virus and who is also currently working from self-isolation. Believed to have originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in November, the virus has infected more than 139,000 people worldwide, killing just over 5,100.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW