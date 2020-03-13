Brazil’s Bolsonaro says he tested NEGATIVE for Covid-19 despite reports

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says he has tested negative for the Covid-19 coronavirus. Earlier, Brazilian media reported that the president’s first test displayed a positive result.

Bolsonaro entered self-isolation and was tested for the coronavirus on Thursday, the same day that his press secretary, Fabio Wajngarten was diagnosed with the deadly illness.

- HFA/SABIN atestam negativo para o COVID-19 o Sr. Pres. da República Jair Bolsonaro. pic.twitter.com/iL3YPGPGXA — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) March 13, 2020

- NÃO ACREDITE NA MÍDIA FAKE NEWS!- SÃO ELES QUE PRECISAM DE VOCÊS! — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) March 13, 2020

The Brazilian leader announced his test results on his Facebook page on Friday, just over an hour after Brazilian newspaper O Dia reported that he had tested positive. Bolsonaro followed his announcement up with a post reading “don’t believe the fake news media!”

Earlier, Bolsonaro’s son, Eduardo, had criticized the media for spreading “fake news” about his father’s diagnosis. He said that full results were unknown at the time of O Dia’s report.

Bolsonaro’s isolation and testing seemingly caused panic in Washington, with Fox reporting that senior White House officials were summoned to a meeting with acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney on Friday morning. Bolsonaro and Wajngarten had met with President Donald Trump in Florida last Saturday.

Trump has insisted that he is “not concerned” by the virus, and has not been tested.

Bolsonaro is not the first world leader to isolate himself for fear of spreading the coronavirus. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau withdrew from public duties on Thursday after his wife began exhibiting flu-like symptoms on Wednesday. Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tested positive for the illness later on Thursday night.

