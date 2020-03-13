Trudeau’s wife tests POSITIVE for coronavirus, Canada's PM has “no symptoms” but to remain in self-isolation

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau’s wife, Sophia Gregoire Trudeau, has tested positive for Covid-19 after she showed flu-like symptoms upon return from the UK. The PM, who has been in self-quarantine, is said to be “in good health.”

PM’s other half began displaying symptoms consistent with those reported by the patients that developed pneumonia due to the novel coronavirus on Wednesday night, which prompted her to seek doctor’s help and eventually get tested for the virus.

The tests came back positive, the PM's office reported Thursday night.

Following medical recommendations, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau was tested for COVID-19 today. The test came back positive. Also following medical advice, she will remain in isolation for the time being

The Canadian leader himself, who voluntary went into self-quarantine, working from home pending his wife’s testing, is said not to be sharing any of his wife’s symptoms that include low fever.

"The Prime Minister is in good health with no symptoms," his office said.

Although it has been widely reported that those who are infected with the virus might not show any symptoms – or be asymptomatic – the office said that Trudeau won’t undergo any tests at this point of time “since he has no symptoms.”

The doctors who did a check-up on Trudeau insisted that the people who were in close contact with the PM recently were at “no risk” of contracting the disease, according to the statement.

Trudeau is to continue to remain in self-isolation for the next two weeks.

