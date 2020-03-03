‘Mockery of the law!’ Indian gang rape & murder convicts get yet ANOTHER execution delay, trigger rage on social media

The hanging of four death row convicts behind the brutal gang rape and murder of a young woman in 2012 has been delayed by an Indian court for the third time, prompting scores of netizens to vent anger toward the legal system.

A court in Delhi again deferred the convicts’ execution “until further orders” on Monday, pushing the date indefinitely into the future following a long series of delays in a case nearly eight years in the making. Though the Delhi government has already recommended the rejection of convict Pawan Gupta’s final remaining plea, according to PTI, many online were up in arms over the hold-up regardless, arguing it made a joke of the law.

Hanging of #NirbhayaCase culprits postponed again!What mockery of judicial system!!Isn't it time to seriously review and change the governing penal codes and procedures? Justice delayed is not only justice denied but is loss of faith in judicial system too. #Nirbhaya — Dhruvin (@dhruvingovani) March 3, 2020

So it happened once again!! It shows d flaws in our law n order system. Our judiciary is helpless in d hands of d suave lawers n culprits plays it beautifully by paying hefty money whereas the victims n their family members die a silent death with each passing day.#NirbhayaCase — Surya (@surya_makeover) March 3, 2020

The world must be laughing at the Jokes of Indian Judiciary system 7 years since #NirbhayaCase culprits are still filling petition n JudgeRana still showing mercy...did they even gave #Nirbhaya a day... brutally raped n threw her like trash...hang these rapist n set an example — Naveen Burnwal (@naveen_burnwal) March 3, 2020

Though the other three convicts in the infamous ‘Nirbhaya’ case have exhausted their pleas, Indian law stipulates that those convicted of the same capital offense must be executed together. With Gupta making one last appeal directly to President Ram Nath Kovind, the court was again forced to put off the hanging of the whole group.

Also on rt.com Indian govt says there ‘cannot be any delay’ to execution of 4 convicts in 2012 gang rape & murder after 2nd postponement

The convicts’ counsel, AP Singh, has also come under fire online for his fervent legal defense of the four men, with one netizen fuming“Let me spit on your advocacy.”

Again Our law fails to hang rapist just shame on our law which provide such provision which protect rapist and criminal even after all India know the truth, Shame on that lawyer who faught for rapist, #hangrapistpublicly ,#shootNirbhayarapist,#Lawshames ,#NirbhayaCase — Swati (@Swati3883) March 3, 2020

Irony of Indian Law System.The convict was juvenile so he should be released. Was he not in his senses when he was indulge in crime.Shame on these people who support criminals. #ApSingh Same on you. Aj release kroge next day tere ghar ghus ke ye kand krega. #NirbhayaCasepic.twitter.com/umSYANXiCf — Tushar Rajneesh Sood (@swagysood) March 3, 2020

Some called for new judges to be appointed to the case after the series of delays, insisting that “justice delayed is justice denied.”

Biggest jokes on our Judiciary system.If you (Judges) can't hang the rapist please quit your job.We are ready to replace#NirbhayaCase — mahi (@KombaEte) March 3, 2020

This is the judicial system of my beloved country. Truly everything should happen on spot instead of waiting for so called judge and judiciary system. I have completely lost faith on this so called HC / SC & whole judiciary system. Justice delayed is Justice denied. #NirbhayaCase — RAM KUMAR (@ramkr03) March 2, 2020

A few cooler heads weighed in as well, however, urging for patience as the case plays out in the courts.

Difficulty for the judiciary is not passing order for this particular case but setting precedence to a citation that'll be used with wrong intent in future.There is no doubt the Hon. Court has the right perspective on this case.Nirbhaya will get justice.#patiencehttps://t.co/ipsn3QusiV — Avi•ator (@avinamadhari) March 3, 2020

Nirbhaya – the nickname given to the victim in the case, meaning “fearless” in Hindi – succumbed to severe internal injuries after she was raped on a Delhi bus in 2012. The horrific crime shocked Indians nationwide, prompting thousands to fill the streets in protest, demanding swift punishment for the culprits.

Also on rt.com Gang rape that shocked India: 4 men convicted in landmark 2012 case to hang

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!