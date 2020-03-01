Three journalists from Russian news agency Sputnik released after being questioned in Ankara
1 Mar, 2020 14:04
Three employees of news outlet Sputnik in Turkey have been released following questioning by Ankara police. Contact with the journalists had been lost after they went to the authorities due to harassment by Turkish nationalists.
Also on rt.com Sputnik Turkey under attack: Russian agency’s lead editor held by police, contact with 3 staffers lost after nationalists' assault
DETAILS TO FOLLOW