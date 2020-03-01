 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Three journalists from Russian news agency Sputnik released after being questioned in Ankara

1 Mar, 2020 14:04
Three journalists from Russian news agency Sputnik released after being questioned in Ankara
Three employees of news outlet Sputnik in Turkey have been released following questioning by Ankara police. Contact with the journalists had been lost after they went to the authorities due to harassment by Turkish nationalists.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW

